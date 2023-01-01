Covid-19 explosion in China: President Xi Jinping's addresses nation on new year, calls for citizens to unite

President Xi Jinping addresses the entire nation on New Year's Day

Following the recent coronavirus epidemic in China and other countries, various governments have increased their monitoring and testing capacities in an effort to contain the disease. There have been reports of several fatalities in China as a result of the current covid-19 outbreak. The "light of hope is right in front," President Xi Jinping declared in his New Year's greeting on Saturday, despite China's recent surge in instances of the Covid parasite.

It wasn't until three years into the epidemic that China, a nation of 1.4 billion people, abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy, leading to a dramatic increase in reported cases. This increase was assisted by the fact that the Chinese government had been progressively easing restrictions, particularly those on travel, while domestic vaccinations remained ineffective.

Many Chinese pharmacies have ran out of fever medicine as hospitals have been flooded with largely elderly people. Crematoriums have also been overrun.

More than 7,000 new infections and one death connected to Covid were reported in China on Saturday, but these numbers don't seem to add up.

In contrast to other nations, which include all fatalities within 28 days of positive tests, the Covid data have proven inaccurate since they only tally deaths caused by respiratory failure caused by the virus after testing positive with a nucleic acid test.

Also, READ: COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: 265 new cases in last 24 hours, active case dips to 2,706; top developments

Hospitals are reportedly short of Covid-specific medications, fever clinics are dispensing cough medicine, and China's indigenous Covid vaccine is still ineffective against new Omicron strains like BF.7, which is responsible for the dramatic increase.

Xi Jinping noted in his speech that China has overcome tremendous obstacles and challenges with great effort, and that "has not been an easy journey for anyone".