World

COVID-19: As India reels under second wave, THIS continent is already facing third wave

The COVID-19 cases in the European Union is now at its highest level since the beginning of February.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2021, 12:59 PM IST

As India is reeling under the 'second wave' of COVID-19, a third wave of deadly viral infection is now sweeping across Europe. The cases of coronavirus and deaths caused due to this infection are on a rise in Europe, forcing many countries to impose lockdown once again in order to curb the spread of the third wave of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 cases in the EU is now at its highest level since the beginning of February and it is feared that the new variants of the Covid-19 is responsible for the sudden spike.

Italy recorded over 27,000 new cases and 380 deaths on Friday. “More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections,” said prime minister Mario Draghi. “The memory of what happened last spring is vivid, and we will do everything to prevent it from happening again.”

Lockdown has been imposed in most of Italy from Monday and people have been ordered to leave their homes only for essential errands. Most shops will be closed, along with bars and restaurants.

French HealthMinister Olivier Véran also expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases in the country. He described the situation in the greater Paris region as tense and worrying. “Every 12 minutes night and day, a Parisian is admitted to an intensive care bed,” he revealed.

French President Macron has already imposed curfews and other social restrictions in several regions to stop the surge of the third wave.

Germany recorded 12,674 new Covid infections on Saturday. The head of Germany's infectious disease agency acknowledged that the country was now facing a third wave of Covid-19.

 

 

