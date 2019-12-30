Headlines

Contrary to Pakistan's claims, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation hasn't decided on Kashmir/CAA meet yet

It does not look like an open-ended OIC FMs meet would happen by April 2020, as Pakistani govt sources were claiming

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 11:36 PM IST

No call has been taken by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the decision to hold any Foreign Ministers' meet or not on Kashmir and India's Citizenship Amendment Act. OIC member countries have confirmed that the organisation has not taken a call on this yet. 

Reports, quoting Pakistan government sources, emerged over the weekend from the Pakistani press which claimed that Riyadh could call for an OIC FMs meet on Kashmir/CAA. The reports elaborated that such an agreement was made during the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud's Pakistan visit.

However, although no formal call has been made yet, it does not look like an open-ended OIC FMs meet would happen by April 2020, as Pakistani govt sources were claiming. Islamabad could try to form a consensus for the OIC Executive Committee Council of FM which includes four countries -- Saudi Arabia, Gambia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Saudi government sources have so far said that they have no information yet on any planned OIC FMs meet.

During the Saudi FM's meet with his Pakistani counterpart SM Qureshi, "two Foreign Ministers discussed the OIC’s role in the advancement of the cause of Kashmir", a Pakistan foreign ministry release said, adding, "The Foreign Minister thanked the Kingdom’s support in OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir"

The Saudi FM's meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also saw Kashmir being raised by the latter. A Pakistani PMO release said, "The enhanced role of the OIC in the context of Jammu & Kashmir dispute was discussed."

While no official reaction has come from India on the developments, central government sources told Zee Media sources that the Jeddah based organisation has no locus standi and New Delhi's position is clear on this issue.

