China, WHO could have controlled COVID-19 by acting earlier: Independent panel

If China and the World Health Organization (WHO) wanted, the coronavirus outbreak could have been controlled in time. This is what the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) has said regarding the disease that affected the whole world and brought it to a standstill.

In its second report, IPPR has said that initially some steps could have been taken to prevent the virus from spreading. According to the investigation team, the outbreak was largely hidden, due to which the virus was spread to the whole world.

It is clear from this report that China alone is not guilty of pushing the world into the COVID-19 crisis, the WHO has also indirectly participated in it. Investigators say that due to hiding the pandemic, it spread worldwide. Studies on early cases indicate that steps could have been taken to prevent this.

According to the report, the panel has found that China's local and national health administration could have taken quick and serious steps in January.

Why didn't the WHO meet?

The investigative panel has criticized the loose attitude of the WHO at the onset of the crisis. It says that the WHO did not hold an emergency meeting until January 22 and took more time to declare the outbreak as an emergency. The report states that it is not clear why the WHO did this.

Both China and the WHO have come under scrutiny after this investigation report. While China has been accused of spreading the coronavirus, the WHO has been accused of covering China's operations. However, both have been denying these allegations.

In related news, the WHO has warned that the world faces a "catastrophic moral failure" because of unequal COVID-19 vaccine policies. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was not fair for younger, healthy people in richer nations to get injections before vulnerable people in poorer states.