China plans to invade Taiwan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells WION

Joseph Wu said Taiwan could defend itself, saying it was confident that the US would come to its aid in the case of China's attacks.

In the last few months, Taiwan's foreign minister's remarks have come amid the country's deteriorating relations with China. The Taiwanese government recently said that a diplomat was hospitalized after a scuffle with two Chinese diplomats who tried to claw their way to Taiwan's representative office in Fiji during the National Day celebrations.

The diplomat received head injuries during a scuffle when Fiji police officers forced Chinese diplomats from office. The two Chinese diplomats reportedly wanted to take photographs and collect information about people attending Taiwan's National Day celebrations.

Taiwan later said that it would not be intimidated by China's "goon" officials while "Chinese diplomats condemned irrational acts" amid tensions between the two countries.

Chinese officials, however, said that its diplomats were trying to find out if a Fijian politician was present in the incident.

Earlier in the month, Chinese jets incarnated repeatedly in Taiwan's airspace, as the Tsai Ing-wen's government widely criticized this act that happened close to the National Day.

"I am also aware that the leader across the Strait has publicly stated in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence. We hope this is the beginning of genuine change," President Tsai Ing-wen had said in her National Day speech.government.