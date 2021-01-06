Rattled by protests in Tibet, China performs military air drill over Lhasa

Amid the ongoing dispute at the Line of Actual Control with India, China has also been involved in a discourse with Tibet. The dispute and the protests by the Tibetans have now resulted in the Chinese perform a military air drill over Tibet's capital of Lhasa. Several Chinese choppers and jets were seen performing air drills over Lhasa.

The Chinese are rattled after the recently passed the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020' by the United States (US). The policy states that sanctions should be put on Chinese officials who interfere in the selection of the successor of the exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

According to a few experts, China is upset with the way the whole world has risen against the country. The Chinese are also scared of losing Tibet, which they have ruled with an iron fist for over 60 years now.

The exclusive photographs accessed by Zee Media clearly show that the Chinese military has performed a joint military drill, where dozens of Chinese military helicopters and fighter jets flew over Lhasa.

It was probably done to send a message to Tibet that China can crush any opposition they have, as they did the last time before the 2008 Beijing Olympics.