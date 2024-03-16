Twitter
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says he often mulls quitting his 'crazy job,' but...

Asked whether he thought about quitting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughed and replied, "I think about quitting every day. It's a crazy job I'm doing, making personal sacrifices."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 09:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals are trailing badly in the polls, on Friday said he thought about quitting his "crazy job" every day but insisted he would stay in office until the next election.

That vote must be held by October 2025 and recent surveys of public opinion show the Liberals would be crushed by the right-of-center Conservatives. Pollsters say voters are tiring of Trudeau, who first took office in November 2015. "I could not be the man I am and abandon the fight at this point," he told French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada in a lengthy interview.

Asked whether he thought about quitting, he laughed and replied, "I think about quitting every day. It's a crazy job I'm doing, making personal sacrifices. Of course, it's super tough, it's super not great at times. But my God, the path we're on is so precarious, democracies are under such attack around the world."

The Conservatives say they will ax a carbon tax introduced by the Liberals, address the government's budget deficit, tackle a housing crisis, and crack down on crime. The carbon tax is due to go up again on April 1 and Trudeau reiterated the government would not heed calls from some provincial premiers to freeze the increase.

"I entered politics not to be popular, not for personal reasons, (but) because I want to serve and I know I have something to offer," he said. 

Last year, Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced they were separating after 18 years of marriage.

READ | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce schedule today at 3 pm

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
