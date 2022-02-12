Canada's Ontario declares state of emergency as truckers continue to protest Covid-19 mandates

In response to the ongoing blockades caused by the truck convoy protests against Covid mandates in Ottawa and Windsor, Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, on Friday, declared a state of emergency in Canada's province.

Ford said he will use legal measures to enact orders, making it "crystal clear" that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people, and services along with critical infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ford said it includes protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges, and railways, adding that fines for non-compliance will be up to 1,00,000 Canadian dollars and up to a year imprisonment.

"The border cannot and will not remain closed," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, describing the decision earlier on Friday by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency as "responsible and necessary".

PM Trudeau on Friday also urged all protesters to go home, saying "everything is on the table" when it comes to ending the blockades paralysing cross-border trade at multiple locations.

"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end. We hope these people will decide to go home. Otherwise, there will be increasingly robust police intervention," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister added that the police and all levels of government are preparing to take action against the demonstrators behind the blockades in Ottawa, Windsor, and elsewhere, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trudeau said the protesters must stand down or face severe "consequences" for any illegal activities. He added that the federal government will no longer tolerate activists who "take the economy hostage" and bring life to a standstill in the nation's capital.