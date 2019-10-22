Canada elections 2019: Justin Trudeau likely to retain power, form minority govt

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters

Canadian Prime Miniter Justin Trudeau appears to be marginally winning and return for a second term after the country's federal elections, but this time he will form a minority government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected on Monday.

In the 338-seat House of Commons, Trudeau would need the support of smaller left-leaning parties to govern.

At the time of writing this report, the Liberals were leading in 156 electoral districts, according to the Elections Canada website. That puts them far short of the 170 seats needed for a straight majority government.

Ahead of the vote, polls showed him neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer for the chance to form the next government.

"Thank you, Canada, for putting your trust in our team and for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction. Regardless of how you cast your vote, our team will work hard for all Canadians", he wrote in a Twitter post.

Trudeau, who took power in 2015, had been rocked by two serious scandals. The first involved photos of him in blackface and brownface, and the other involving political interference with federal prosecution.

Former US President Barrack Obama endorsed him during the last days of his campaigning.

Accompanied by his family, Trudeau voted in Montreal on Monday after a marathon sprint campaigning across the country in the past four days.