'Due to risk of terrorism': Canada cautions its citizens against traveling to THESE Indian states

The citizens of Canada have been urged to avoid visiting Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan. It has issued a travel warning for all of these Indian states that border Pakistan due to the "presence of landmines" and the "unpredictable security situation."

The Ladakh Union Territory is not included in this travel advisory, though. Furthermore, it suggests avoiding Assam and Manipur unless absolutely necessary "due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency". According to the most recent travel advice, which was updated on September 27, it also advises its citizens to travel in India with the utmost caution due to the "risk of terrorist attacks throughout the country."

India issued a warning for Indian nationals and students studying in Canada, urging them to take precautions in view of the rise in crimes and anti-Indian activities. Indian embassies in Canada, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, have requested that these offences be investigated.

The statement further emphasised the lack of Canadian legal action against the perpetrators of these murders. According to the MEA statement, hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-Indian activities have all sharply increased in Canada.

The MEA and India's High Commissions/Consulates General have alerted the Canadian authorities about these incidences and requested that they check into the incidents and take the required measures, according to the statement.

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement added.

The advisory further stated that Indian nationals and students studying in Canada should register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver via their websites, as well as the MADAD portal at madad.gov.in. "Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the advisory said. This advisory after India termed the so-called Khalistan referendum conducted by separatist groups as a "farcical exercise".

