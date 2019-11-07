Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeWorld

World

BRICS to set example for rest of the world: Brazilian envoy

Brazil is all set to host this year's BRICS summit which will see PM Modi participating.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 04:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brazil is all set to host this year's BRICS summit which will see PM Modi participating. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Brazilian envoy to India Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago said one of the key objectives of the summit will be innovation and how these 5 countries--India, Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa can work together and set an example for the world. Here is a detailed interview.

 

Sidhant Sibal: What will be the main agenda of the BRICS summit?

Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago: Very happy to host the summit, this is the 11th BRICS summit and what really Brazil thinks is very important, its economic growth, innovation and technology for the future, which is an important objective. World circumstance, the situation of different things happening in the world, but we have to focus on this, how much these countries can get together and this can improve things and economic growth, science, technology and innovation.

 

Sidhant Sibal: How much global growth be part of the talk since BRICS is a grouping based on economic?

Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago: As you know, we have very different circumstances, India has been growing very strongly, as well as China but Russia, Brazil, South Africa have been growing through more difficult times with much less significant percentage of growth. What we know, we are all living in a world full of uncertainties and since these economies got together in the group,  because of our economic significance, we have to show we have lines that we follow and that their things to show what can be done between us and that can be example for rest of the world.

 

Sidhant Sibal: Are you planning to call other Latin American countries?

Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago: In this BRICS summit, Brazilian govt decided not to call anybody else, just 5 leaders and somehow we want to concentrate on the leadership of the 5 countries. It will also be a celebration because one doesn't notice but during the process of the presidency of BRICS we had many many meeting, this year we organising over 90 govt meetings, 17 at the level of ministers and also 15 people to people meet which is a great achievement. BRICS institutions coming together. Summit is not something isolation, it is in fact, the symbolic end of engagements

 

Sidhant Sibal: How are current India Brazil ties faring?

Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago: The relationship is getting stronger, and you have to think of one element, which is forgotten, the most important new groups formed recently to try to solve some of the difficulties we have in multilateral, basically BRICS formed to deal with economics and trade regarding the IMF, WTO but we have also we have the group G4 to deal the UN issues. In G4 we have India with Brazil, and then u IBSA that concentrates on south-south cooperation and has big democracies in 3 different continents and it is being preceded by India this year. SO whatever geometry we choose to try to overcome the difficulties of traditional structure, India and Brazil are always together. How much this bilateral relationship extends

 

Sidhant Sibal: Any high-level visits in the offing from Brazil to India?

Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago: I hope so. As you know reports of things that can happen, the fact this is a very good moment for the relationship and there is a very good understanding between our leaders in the Osaka G20 meet and it has continued. We all know how important it is to have a special relationship between the leaders and will be good to have more high-level visits.

 

Your take on UN reforms?

Well, I hope yes. As a Brazilian diplomat I have great believed in united nations and both India and brazil want to work with the UN, we don't want to reduce the strength of the UN. But the world has changed since 1945 and no doubt reforms are needed. It is a complex process and we have to remember, there can't be reforms without considering India and Brazil, this is the main message and the reform should reduce us.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE