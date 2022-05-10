Big news for India-Pakistan relations: Shehbaz Sharif cabinet designates minister for trade with neighbour

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Reeling in financial stress for quite some time, Pakistan has decided to take a big step in reviving trade relations with India. In a meeting of the cabinet of newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, it was reported decided that the position of Trade Minister in India would be reinstated.

Appointment of Trade Ministers was approved for 15 countries including the neighbour with which Pakistan shares deep history. The reports come at a time when a “big decision” is expected with PM Shehbaz Sharif set to leave for London to meet his elder brother, PML-N supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif.