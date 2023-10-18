Headlines

World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad hit by viral fever ahead of crucial Australia clash in Bengaluru

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

Delhi: 7 children injured after school van collides with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Private Candidate registration for Class 10, 12 ends today at cbse.gov.in, check details

The Role That Changed My Life: Sanjana Sanghi recalls how Rockstar made her realise she wanted to be an actor

Health benefits of pomegranate peel

9 vegan alternatives for animal protein

Deadly snakes that have gone extinct

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

HomeWorld

World

'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, as reported by Reuters.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the attack at a hospital in Gaza, the spokesperson of Israel Defence Forces (IDF), RAdm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing close to al-Ahli Hospital there. In a video message posted on social media platform X earlier today, Hagari said, "I can confirm that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing near al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, at the time it was hit."

He said that as per intelligence sources, the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza. "Intelligence from a few sources indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza, This is the responsibility of Islamic Jihad that killed innocents in the hospital in Gaza," he added.

After an explosion that struck Gaza hospital on Tuesday and killed hundreds of people, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel Defense Forces operational systems have indicated that rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza. Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch.

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing near the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," he posted on social media platform X. "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," he added.

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF," Netanyahu said in another post on X. "Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children." 

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, as reported by Reuters.

A Gaza civil defence chief stated on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the explosion at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital. Initially, at least 500 deaths were reported, according to a source from the Gaza Health Ministry. The Hamas-run government is in charge of both departments, Reuters reported.

READ | Israel-Hamas war: Biden 'outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast that killed over 500 people

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shahid Afridi’s sister fighting for her life in hospital, Pakistan legend travelling back

Meet husband-wife duo from Gurgaon who built Rs 4000 crore GMV firm with Ratan Tata's help; net worth is...

Meet India’s richest singer with Rs 200 crore net worth, not Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanks PM Modi for this reason, know here

Rohit Sharma's leadership erases fear of failure for Team India in World Cup 2023: Former Indian cricketer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE