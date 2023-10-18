Israel-Hamas war: Biden 'outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast that killed over 500 people

Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. At least 500 people were killed, the ministry said.

Israel-Hamas war: A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter on Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

As rage spread through the region because of the hospital carnage, and with President Joe Biden heading to the Mideast in hopes of stopping the war from spreading, Jordan's foreign minister said his country cancelled a regional summit scheduled for Wednesday in Amman, where Biden was to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the deadly strike of a hospital in Gaza but stayed away from assigning blame to any party, media reports said.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

He added that he spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the blast and directed his national security team to continue gathering information, The Times of Israel reported.

"The US stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocent lives killed or wounded in this tragedy," Biden said.

