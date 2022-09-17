At 'King's request', Prince Harry authorised to wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II's vigil

Reuters Photo

Kensington Palace has said that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren will observe a vigil at her coffin Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday as a mark of respect. This comes after their parents' vigil on Friday.

William, Prince of Wales, will be joined by his younger brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. In a new development, Prince Harry will be sporting a military uniform at their father, the 'King's request'.

As a non-working member of the royal family, former British Army soldier Prince Harry has not been in his military outfit for the royal procession for the late monarch earlier this week. The other grandchildren will be in morning coats and dark formal dresses with decorations.

According to the palace, Prince William will stand at the head of the coffin and Prince Harry at the foot during the 15-minute vigil. While William will be flanked by cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Princess Anne, Harry will be flanked by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the children of Prince Andrew.

Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, the children of Prince Edward, will be at the middle of the coffin.

King Charles III travelled to Wales for his first official visit as monarch on the final part of his Operation Spring Tide UK-wide mourning tour.

He and the Queen Consort, Camilla, attended a prayer and reflection service for the Queen at the city's Llandaff Cathedral on Friday.

As part of the royal couple's final visit to the UK's four nations, they also attended an event at the devolved Welsh government Senedd, or Parliament, in Cardiff Bay and greeted members of the public in the grounds of Cardiff Castle.