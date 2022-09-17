Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore, most expensive single-day operation in UK history

Royal protection has also been given to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle who lost their right to taxpayer-funded security when they quit royal duties.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore, most expensive single-day operation in UK history
PTI Photo

More than USD 7 million (around INR 59 crores) will be shelled to beef up the security for the Queen's funeral on September 19. According to New York Post, protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million.

To secure the unprecedented number of foreign leaders, who are expected at the funeral on Monday, the British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence agencies, London's Metropolitan Police, and the Secret Service will work together.

"This is the biggest policing operation that the United Kingdom policing has ever undertaken," New York Post quoted Simon Morgan, a former Royal security officer, as saying. "When you look at the other events, they were big -- the Prince and Prince of Wales' wedding in 2011 was the biggest -- but in comparison to this, you can't compare it," he said.

READ | UK government opens fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing, bans Chinese delegation from attending Queen's Lying-in-State

William and Kate's 2011 wedding had heavy police deployment. According to New York Post, Police costs for the 2011 wedding were an estimated USD 7.2 million. 

London will be covered with heavy security -- from marksmen and observers perched on rooftops and observation points, to police dispersed among the crowd -- with police and intelligence officers anticipating a "substantial threat of terrorism," Morgan said.

The online news portal reports that parts of the city are already cordoned off and it's likely that more streets will shut down ahead of the funeral.

READ | Odisha: 6 dead, 20 injured after coal-laden truck collides with bus in Jharsuguda

Even though 750,000 people are expected to attend the funeral -- considerably more than at Will and Kate's wedding -- Morgan, who currently oversees the London-based, private international security company Trojan Consultancy, predicted that London will essentially "shut down" for the late Queen's memorial.

New York Post further reports that extremist environmental activist groups like Extinction Rebellion, which has been organizing large-scale protests across England intending to obstruct daily life, are being closely monitored by British authorities.

Royal protection has also been given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who lost their right to taxpayer-funded security when they quit their royal duties. Most dignitaries planning to attend will likely take shared buses, but some, like President Biden, will make their arrangements. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.