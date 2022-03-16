Another journalist loses battle in Ukraine war zone

A veteran journalist from Fox News was killed in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv while he was on duty along with its correspondent severely injured, the network said in a statement on Wednesday. 55-year-old war photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski was in this profession for many years.

He was working with his colleague and correspondent Benjamin Hall in Kyiv when an incoming fire hit their vehicle. Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was seriously injured and remains hospitalised. "The truth is the target," Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said Tuesday, commenting on the attack of journalists in the Fox News crew.

"Pierre Zakrzewski, a news cameraman with Fox News has died in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv when he was working with the correspondent Benjamin Hall and an incoming fire hit their vehicle. His loss is devastating," news agency AFP quoted the network.

The incident happened when they were newsgathering in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, the network said. Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen, was a veteran photojournalist who had reported extensively from dangerous conflict zones for the Fox News.

As a war photographer, Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. He had been reporting from Ukraine since February when the war began. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched," Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media said.

The deaths come as journalists working in Ukraine increasingly find themselves coming under fire. Brent Renaud, an award-winning American documentarian, was killed Sunday in an attack that also injured journalist Juan Arredondo.