After Bucha, Mariupol massacre: 200 bodies found in the basement of building

(Image Source: Reuters)

Russia Ukraine war completed three months on Tuesday but there seems no end to it as of now. During this period many war atrocities have come to the forefront. Now some 200 bodies have been found in the basement of an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday that another picture of horror has emerged in the city. The bodies were in a decomposing state which led to foul smell in the neighbourhood. To everyone's surprise, a large number of dead bodies were found. With this, another example of Russian genocide has come to surface.

Russia fought a long battle to capture the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. During this, many citizens had taken shelter in the steel plant located in the city and were trapped there for several days. Earlier, in the city of Bucha, Russia was accused of mass murder and genocide of civilians.

Many countries, including the UN, demanded an independent investigation and criticised the Putin administration for these killings. Meanwhile, fighting continues between Ukraine and Russia in the eastern industrial region of Donbass, which Moscow's forces are intent on seizing.

Russian troops intensified their efforts to encircle and capture Severodonetsk and neighbouring cities. According to Ukrainian officials, at least 21,000 people died in the war. At the same time, during the attack on Mariupol, the Russian army targeted a maternity hospital and a theatre in airstrikes where civilians had taken refuge.

Some 600 people were killed in the attack on the theatre, news agencies quote, which is more than double the figure estimated by Ukrainian officials. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of waging an all-out war and trying to cause as much destruction as possible. Referring to the end of World War II, he said, "In fact, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years."