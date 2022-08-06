Afghanistan: Bomb explosion in busy Kabul street kills 8 people, injures over 20

A view of a busy street in Kabul | Photo: Reuters

A bomb explosion in a busy Kabul shopping street rocked Afghanistan on Saturday. At least 8 people lost their lives while 22 were injured in the blast, news agency Reuters reported citing hospital officials and witnesses.

The bomb in Afghan capital went off in the city’s western district where minority Shi’ite Muslim community members regularly come together. The responsibility for the terror attack was claimed by Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim militant group, via its Telegram channel.

A team was investigating the attack, helping wounded and assessing casualties at the blast site, an Interior Ministry spokesman said. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, which is near bus stations, in video footage posted online.

This comes after a blast on Friday killed 8 people and injured 18. It comes ahead of Ashura, marked mainly by Shi’ite Muslims, to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

While the Islamic State is not in control of any Afghan territory, it has been attacking religious minorities in the country as well as patrols by the ruling Taliban via sleeper cells.

