3 US men linked to far-right 'Boogaloo' movement arrested on terrorism-related charges in Vegas

Arrest of three men linked to a right-wing extremist in US has uncovered a conspiracy to attack protesters out on the street against the death of George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that three men with military experience and links to 'Boogaloo' movement plotted terrorist attacks against protesters in Las Vegas.

'Boogaloo' movement is a network of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the US government and aims at inciting a second American Civil War.

According to an Associated Press report, three men have been arrested on terrorism-related charges in what authorities say was a conspiracy to spark violence during recent protests in Las Vegas.

They are accused of conspiring to carry out a plan that began in April in conjunction with protests against the coronavirus-enforced shutdowns. More recently, they planned to attack a protest in downtown Las Vegas and were arrested on the way after filling gas cans at a parking lot and making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles, AP reported citing a criminal complaint.

The complaint was filed in US District Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Massive protests have erupted across the US after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

"People have a right to peacefully protest. These men are agitators and instigators. Their point was to hijack the protests into violence,” Nicholas Trutanich, US attorney in Nevada, was quoted as saying in the report.

The three white men - Stephen T Parshall, 35, Andrew T Lynam Jr, 23, and William L. Loomis, 40 - were being held on $1 million bond each in the Clark County jail Wednesday, according to court records.

The complaint said they self-identified as part of the “Boogaloo” movement, which is “a term used by extremists to signify coming civil war and/or fall of civilization.”

What is “Boogaloo” movement?

According to the AP report, it comprises a loose network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the US government. The name has been borrowed from a 1984 movie sequel called “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo” whuch is a code word for a second civil war.

They are often seen wearing tactical vests over Hawaiian shirts in public to identify each other.

The movement was earlier is rooted in online meme culture but the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdowns has intensified its activities with its gun-weilding members appearing at protests against the lockdown.

Law-enforcement officials say they have foiled bombing and shooting plots by people who have connections to the movement or at least used its terminology, AP reported.