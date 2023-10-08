Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

Anand Mahindra gears up for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, flaunts customized jersey with mystery number 55.

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting India's opening match against Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While some lucky fans may witness the action live at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8, many more will be cheering for Team India from the comfort of their homes, donning their iconic blue jerseys. Among those ready to join the bandwagon is business magnate Anand Mahindra, who enthusiastically announced his support on social media.

RPG chairman Anand Mahindra created quite a buzz when he shared a picture of himself donning a customized cricket jersey with the number 55, along with the caption "I'm ready." His passionate spirit for the sport resonated with his followers, but it also left them curious about the significance behind the number 55.

Rather than immediately revealing the reason behind his choice, Anand Mahindra decided to engage his fans in a fun guessing game. He challenged them to figure out why he had chosen the number 55. Social media users quickly put on their thinking caps and proposed various theories to crack the mystery.

The most prevalent theory was related to his birth date, with one follower suggesting, "Anand Sir's date of birth is 1 May 1955. Hence he used 55." This answer was almost spot-on.

In response to the intriguing guesses, Anand Mahindra finally disclosed the truth. He confirmed that his date of birth is indeed 1-5-55, and 5 has always been a lucky number for him. Interestingly, when he joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1991, the Tractor division informed him that 5 was the company's lucky number as well. This revelation shed light on the connection between him and the number 55.

Cricket World Cup 2023 will feature 10 teams and 48 matches across Indian venues, with the grand finale on November 19.

