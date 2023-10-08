Headlines

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

8 must-watch OTT movies and series streaming this week

5 drinks to start your day with for weight loss

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

Anand Mahindra gears up for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, flaunts customized jersey with mystery number 55.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting India's opening match against Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While some lucky fans may witness the action live at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8, many more will be cheering for Team India from the comfort of their homes, donning their iconic blue jerseys. Among those ready to join the bandwagon is business magnate Anand Mahindra, who enthusiastically announced his support on social media.

RPG chairman Anand Mahindra created quite a buzz when he shared a picture of himself donning a customized cricket jersey with the number 55, along with the caption "I'm ready." His passionate spirit for the sport resonated with his followers, but it also left them curious about the significance behind the number 55.

Rather than immediately revealing the reason behind his choice, Anand Mahindra decided to engage his fans in a fun guessing game. He challenged them to figure out why he had chosen the number 55. Social media users quickly put on their thinking caps and proposed various theories to crack the mystery.

The most prevalent theory was related to his birth date, with one follower suggesting, "Anand Sir's date of birth is 1 May 1955. Hence he used 55." This answer was almost spot-on.

In response to the intriguing guesses, Anand Mahindra finally disclosed the truth. He confirmed that his date of birth is indeed 1-5-55, and 5 has always been a lucky number for him. Interestingly, when he joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1991, the Tractor division informed him that 5 was the company's lucky number as well. This revelation shed light on the connection between him and the number 55.

Cricket World Cup 2023 will feature 10 teams and 48 matches across Indian venues, with the grand finale on November 19.

Read more: NASA engineer whose life inspired The Exorcist: Paranormal odyssey of Roland Edwin Hunkeler

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 22; 103 missing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE