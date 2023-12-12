Headlines

What was NDA Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' housekeeper asked to sign before she got hired?

In the 22-page long NDA, she swore to keep absolute secrecy about the Amazon founder and his family members. The NDA was included in court filings when the housekeeper sued Bezos

Dec 12, 2023

The housekeeper of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos filed a lawsuit against him last year, citing dangerous working environments and alleged racism. Recently, the case was dropped. Nevertheless, a copy of her nondisclosure agreement (NDA) was produced during the court proceedings when numerous documents were submitted.

His former cleaner Mercedes Wedaa was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to be recruited to clean Jeff Bezos' home, according to a Business Insider article. According to Mercedes Wedaa, Bezos' staff recruited her in 2019 to assist with taking care of properties at the tech billionaire's home in the Seattle area.

Wedaa filed the case last year in King County Superior Court in Seattle, alleging that she and other housekeeping employees were typically working between 10 and 14 hours a day without receiving enough meals or breaks.

The lawsuit claims there was no designated break room or rest area, and no easily accessible bathroom. Wedaa and other housekeepers were prohibited from using a toilet in a nearby security room, which resulted in employees getting of out the laundry room window to access a bathroom, according to the lawsuit, which was earlier reported by GeekWire.

In the 22-page long NDA, she swore to keep absolute secrecy about the Amazon founder and his family members. The NDA was included in court filings when the housekeeper sued Bezos. Incidentally, it is not new for celebrities to get NDAs signed when they hire housekeepers. However, this is the first time that NDA was part of court proceedings.

The following are some of the NDA clauses that Bezos' housekeeper was allegedly requested to sign, TOI reported.

  • No authority to speak with the media or any other third party, conduct interviews, or reveal information
  • A commitment to maintain privacy and not reveal information
  • All data must be kept private and confidential.
  • Absence of property interest
  • Nondisclosure; Return of materials

What are NDAs?

NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) are used by companies in a variety of sectors, including technology and entertainment, for several objectives, including the protection of confidential information and the ability to settle potentially angry ex-employees. NDAs are fundamentally a technique for controlling the information that leaves a company.

