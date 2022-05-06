Water gushing out of Mulberry tree trunk amazes netizens, watch viral video

Photo: Instagram/@lokalnihodaci

A video is currently going viral on social media which shows water gushing out of a mulberry tree with no leaves. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'localnihodaci' in which a man could be seen washing his face with water that was falling out of the tree.

The caption of the post originally in Bosnian roughly translates as, "Miraculous mulberry from Dinosa is working as a spring again."

Internet users have been sharing the video massively, expressing wonder at the magic of nature. According to a report on the BBC, the tree is 100 years old and is situated in a Southeastern European country named Montenegro. The visuals are from a village called Dinosa, in Podgorica, Montenegro.

BBC in its report also said that this is a once-a-year occurrence that lasts a few days. Reports state that this 'magical' phenomenon' occurs because of the underground springs which tend to overflow when there are heavy rains. This then creates a high pressure that causes water to pour out of the tree trunk.

An Instagram user also commented on the video explaining, "Fountain tree. Since there are ancient aqueducts in this area, from the river Cijeva, a tree that grew into one of the aqueducts closed the water and water erupted on this cavity of the tree. The source is especially pronounced when there is precipitation."