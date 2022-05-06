Virus detected in pig heart used in human transplant

File Photo

Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harboured an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man's death.

A Maryland man, 57-year-old David Bennett Sr, died in March, two months after the groundbreaking experimental transplant. University of Maryland doctors said Thursday they found an unwelcome viral DNA inside the pig heart. They did not find signs that this bug, called porcine cytomegalovirus, was causing an active infection.

But a major worry about animal-to-human transplants is the risk that it could introduce new kinds of infections to people.

READ | No Covid-19 death data fudged in Delhi, says Minister Satyendar Jain amid row over WHO report

Because some viruses are 'latent', meaning they lurk without causing disease, 'it could be a hitchhiker', Dr Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who performed Bennett's transplant, told The Associated Press.

The animal virus was first reported by MIT Technology Review, citing a scientific presentation Griffith gave to the American Society of Transplantation last month.

READ | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's government to launch inquiry on Imran Khan's assets, income

For decades, doctors have tried using animal organs to save human lives without success. Bennett, who was dying and ineligible for a human heart transplant, underwent the last-ditch operation using a heart from a pig genetically modified to lower the risk that his immune system would rapidly reject such a foreign organ.

The Maryland team said the donor pig was healthy, had passed testing required by the Food and Drug Administration to check for infections, and was raised in a facility designed to prevent animals from spreading infections. Revivicor, the company that provided the animal, declined to comment.