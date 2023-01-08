Watch viral video: Another mid-air fight caught on cam, shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Days after the December 26, 2022 incident of passengers slapping each other onboard a Bangkok-Kolkata flight, another mid-air brawl video surfaced on Sunday. A shirtless passenger is seen throwing punches at a co-passenger in the latest video. People are also seen assaulting him back in a bid to contain the unruly passenger.

The video is reportedly from a flight of the Biman Bangladesh airlines. The 27-second clip shows a shirtless man standing and jostling with a passenger who is seated and not visible. The seated passenger slaps the shirtless man repeatedly and he responds by throwing punches. Other passengers try to intervene and hold the man back. One suited person grabs him by the throat.

The video went viral on social media and was widely shared by several users. WATCH below:

Another "Unruly Passenger"

This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight pic.twitter.com/z1b6kfFhgV — Ramaraju (@HarishR22588838) January 8, 2023

