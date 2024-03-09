Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

Oscars 2024: Know when, where to watch 96th Academy Awards live in India

These 5 people from Ramayana are still not dead

What is 33-year Ramadan cycle?

Indian cricketers to play 100 Tests & ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

HomeViral

Viral

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

In the video, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani begin by calling Shah Rukh Khan on stage. Here, Mukesh Ambani revealed that many people are unaware that Anant Ambani has a godfather.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 02:32 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3. On March 6, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh returned to Gujarat’s Jamnagar for the extended event. Now, a video from the bash is going viral where Mukesh Ambani can be seen introducing Shah Rukh Khan as Anant Ambani's 'godfather'. 

In the video, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani begin by calling Shah Rukh Khan on stage. Here, Mukesh Ambani revealed that many people are unaware that Anant Ambani has a godfather. It was at this time that Shah Rukh Khan came on the stage and embraced Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. 

Watch the video here

Shah Rukh Khan also wooed the audience by speaking in Gujarati and gave a Gujarati twist to his dialogue, ‘Ek ladki thi deewani si’ from the superhit film 'Mohabbatein'. Shah Rukh Khan also gifted a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR, priced at over Rs 5 crore to the couple.

After wrapping the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika, the Ambani family returned to Mumbai on Thursday. For the unversed, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 this year. 

READ | SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

IND vs ENG: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field on Day 3 of 5th Test? BCCI reveals reason

Why Data Analytics As A Career In India

Meet Kamiya Jani, rickshaw puller's daughter, awarded Best Travel Creator by PM Modi at National Creators Award

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement