Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3. On March 6, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh returned to Gujarat’s Jamnagar for the extended event. Now, a video from the bash is going viral where Mukesh Ambani can be seen introducing Shah Rukh Khan as Anant Ambani's 'godfather'.

In the video, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani begin by calling Shah Rukh Khan on stage. Here, Mukesh Ambani revealed that many people are unaware that Anant Ambani has a godfather. It was at this time that Shah Rukh Khan came on the stage and embraced Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Watch the video here

Shah Rukh Khan also wooed the audience by speaking in Gujarati and gave a Gujarati twist to his dialogue, ‘Ek ladki thi deewani si’ from the superhit film 'Mohabbatein'. Shah Rukh Khan also gifted a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR, priced at over Rs 5 crore to the couple.

After wrapping the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika, the Ambani family returned to Mumbai on Thursday. For the unversed, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 this year.

