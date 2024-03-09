SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3. Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

From heartfelt performances to opulent gifts, the event has set new standards in Bollywood's social circles. Many Bollywood celebs and sports personalities gave expensive gifts to both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, congratulating them on their pre-wedding ceremonies.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gifted a beautiful clutch made of diamonds from the brand Gucci to Radhika Merchant and Air Jordan shoes to Anant Ambani.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted an expensive customised watch, which was specially made for Anant Ambani, and a pair of diamond earrings to Radhika Merchant. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan gifted a Mercedes Benz 300 SLR, priced at over Rs 5 crore to the couple.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gifted gold and diamond Ganesh and Lakshmi idols to the couple. Kiara Advani is the childhood friend of Isha Ambani.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gifted a diamond bracelet and necklace to the bride.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh presented Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with customised diamond Rolex watches, valued at a staggering Rs 1 crore.

For the unversed, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 this year.

