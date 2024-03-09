This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

What is 33-year Ramadan cycle?

Indian cricketers to play 100 Tests & ODIs

Details of 8 RRTS corridors planned across India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Sridevi landed her first important role in Tamil film 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976. She then worked in several films with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Do you know Sridevi earned more money than Rajinikanth for 'Moondru Mudichu'?

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Sridevi, who died on February 24, 2018, was one of the most popular actresses to work in Indian cinema. Besides Bollywood, Sridevi worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.

Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, in Meenampatti village in Tamil Nadu. Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of 4 and remained on top of her game for around five decades.

Sridevi landed her first important role in Tamil film 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976. She then worked in several films with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Do you know Sridevi earned more money than Rajinikanth for 'Moondru Mudichu'? During Prakash Raj's chat show 'Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi', Sridevi confessed the same and said that her salary for working in the 1976 Tamil film was Rs 5000. The film was directed by K Balachander. Her co-stars in the film Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were paid Rs 30,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Sridevi revealed that Kamal Haasan was already an established actor at that time while she and Rajinikanth were relatively new to the industry.

Sridevi spoke about how nervous she was during the iconic picnic scene where Kamal Haasan falls into a lake and Rajinikanth refuses to help him. "Instead of saying ‘Poitare Poitare’, I started yelling ‘Pootare Pootare’ (a colloquial usage). Kamal sir was holding onto the boat and laughing so much at this that the boat was shaking. And then the director Balachander was yelling and asking why the boat was shaking," she said. 

Many people are unaware that Sridevi was once the highest-paid actress of Bollywood and according to reports, Sridevi was the first Bollywood actress to charge Rs 1 crore for one of her films.

Sridevi’s first film in Bollywood was ‘Solva Sawan’ which was released in 1979. The film failed to taste success at the box office but she grabbed everyone’s attention in 1983 through the film 'Himmatwala', which proved to be a hit at the box office.

READ | Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Flight, thriller on mysterious plane crash, to get its world TV premiere, here is when and where you can watch it

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

Elon Musk to soon remove count of likes, reports from X posts

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement