This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Bollywood actress Sridevi, who died on February 24, 2018, was one of the most popular actresses to work in Indian cinema. Besides Bollywood, Sridevi worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.

Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, in Meenampatti village in Tamil Nadu. Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of 4 and remained on top of her game for around five decades.

Sridevi landed her first important role in Tamil film 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976. She then worked in several films with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Do you know Sridevi earned more money than Rajinikanth for 'Moondru Mudichu'? During Prakash Raj's chat show 'Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi', Sridevi confessed the same and said that her salary for working in the 1976 Tamil film was Rs 5000. The film was directed by K Balachander. Her co-stars in the film Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were paid Rs 30,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Sridevi revealed that Kamal Haasan was already an established actor at that time while she and Rajinikanth were relatively new to the industry.

Sridevi spoke about how nervous she was during the iconic picnic scene where Kamal Haasan falls into a lake and Rajinikanth refuses to help him. "Instead of saying ‘Poitare Poitare’, I started yelling ‘Pootare Pootare’ (a colloquial usage). Kamal sir was holding onto the boat and laughing so much at this that the boat was shaking. And then the director Balachander was yelling and asking why the boat was shaking," she said.

Many people are unaware that Sridevi was once the highest-paid actress of Bollywood and according to reports, Sridevi was the first Bollywood actress to charge Rs 1 crore for one of her films.

Sridevi’s first film in Bollywood was ‘Solva Sawan’ which was released in 1979. The film failed to taste success at the box office but she grabbed everyone’s attention in 1983 through the film 'Himmatwala', which proved to be a hit at the box office.

