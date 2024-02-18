Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Viral video: Woman battling cancer meets grandson, internet is in tears

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal react to depiction of Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga was...'

Farmers protest: Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts till Feb 19

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Viral video: Woman battling cancer meets grandson, internet is in tears

Health benefits of carrot juice

5 blockbusters Juhi Chawla lost to other stars

Top 10 highest paid Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal react to depiction of Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga was...'

Not Rani Mukerji, but this star kid was Karan Johar's first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman battling cancer meets grandson, internet is in tears

A touching video capturing the emotional reunion between a cancer-stricken woman and her grandson has gone viral on social media.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 06:52 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a touching video shared on the Good News Movement's Instagram page on February 16, a heartfelt reunion between a woman battling cancer and her beloved grandson has captured the hearts of social media users. The emotional scene unfolds as the grandson, brimming with joy, rushes towards his grandmother, resulting in a tearful and powerful exchange.

The poignant moment symbolizes the triumphant reunion between the two, who had been separated due to the woman's health struggles. The Instagram post's caption reads, " 'I MISSED YOU!': This woman is fighting cancer and had not been able to see her darling grandson until now. This is the moment grandson and grandmother share a special moment together."

The emotional video quickly gained traction, amassing over one million views and evoking strong emotions from social media users. Commenting on the post, users expressed their thoughts and sentiments.

One user shared, "This has to be one of the most intensely, beautifully tender demonstrations of connection, presence, and love. How she holds his face, so he feels held even if she cannot hug him, transfers this feeling of such safety and calmness and closeness. Gosh, what a moment. Thanks to the family for sharing it."

Another person expressed their heartfelt wishes, saying, "I pray for this woman to be restored to complete wellness so that this love has decades to flourish. I know this exact love."

A third user simply stated, "This made me emotional," reflecting the widespread impact of the touching reunion video on social media audiences.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

'No excuse for violence': US on attacks against Indian students

Ishan Kishan overlooks BCCI directive by missing another Ranji Trophy match, star player joins in

Meet Indian man who owns house worth Rs 1649 crore, not a relative of Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE