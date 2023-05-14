Watch: Teacher sacked for making ‘sexy’ dance videos with students in classroom

Teacher sacked for making dance videos with students in classroom

A teacher in Brazil has been sacked from her job for making “sexy” TikTok dance videos with her students and then sharing the videos on TikTok. The woman named Cibelly Ferreira teaches English at a school in Brazil. According to local media, Ferreira was fired due to her “inappropriate” behavior with the students.

Cibelly Ferreira has over 9.8 million followers on TikTok. She started dancing with her students in order to make study more engaging.

"I know how difficult it is for younger students to focus their attention on teaching versus social networks and technology. I can take advantage of their interest and bring them closer to teaching," she was quoted as saying by Milenio.

But, Ferreira’s videos irked netizens with many people slamming the educator for her inappropriate choice of clothes.

#ULTIMAHORA | Despiden a Cibelly Ferreira, maestra que ha enamorado a todo el mundo bailando de una manera sensual y divertida en el aula acompaada de sus alumnos. #Lamentable despido@Jess624805541 pic.twitter.com/CzEHXPyxzl — Jesús_LuchadorSocial (@Jess62480554) May 9, 2023

Ferreira is also hugely popular on Instagram and has over 1.2 million followers. Interestingly, Ferreira is "professora do TikTok" by day and an OnlyFans star by night.

“As an adult woman, who needed extra income, I looked for other forms of monetisation,” Cibelly told Milenio. “My mother, for example, knows this and accepts it very well. Even every woman should feel free and fulfilled with her body.”

Many netizens, however, backed the educator claiming she was just making education more entertaining.

"They fired Cibelly Ferreira, a teacher who has made the whole world fall in love dancing in a sensual and fun way in the classroom accompanied by her students," read a translated tweet.