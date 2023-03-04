Search icon
Viral video: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's sexy dance on Bijlee Bijlee sets internet on fire, watch

Young Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has now become a social media sensation as her dance videos are now a rage on the social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Viral video: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's sexy dance on Bijlee Bijlee sets internet on fire, watch
Hania Amir stuns the internet with her dance moves

Hania Amir recently shared a posted a video of herself showing her hot and sexy dance moves on Palak Tiwari’s hit song “Bijlee Bijlee”. In the viral video, Hania Aamir can be seen wearing a sharara and she is also wearing a gajra in her hair. Hania Aamir’s sizzling dance moves have grabbed the attention of netizens and her fans are expressing their love for the actress in the comment section.

In the dance video, Hania Amir is dancing with a group of boys to the superhit song. She is wearing a pair of white sneakers.

Here’s the viral video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial)

Few days ago, another video of Hania Amir has gone viral on social media. In that video, she was seen dancing to super hit song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu film RRR. In that video too, her dance moves and energy were superb.

These days, video of a Pakistani girl showing her dance moves on popular Bollywood song ‘Kamli Kamli’ from Katrina Kaif’s film Dhoom:3 has also gone viral.

In the viral video, the Pakistani girl is wearing a a green sharara and her dancing skills are extraordinary, The audience present at the wedding can be seen enjoying the superb dance performance and they can be seen applauding the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

