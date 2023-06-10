Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Laila Main Laila in thigh-high slit dress burns the internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl’s dance on Laila Main Laila in thigh-high slit dress burns the internet, watch

Viral Video: Dance videos are a rage on internet these days and social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram and others are full of dance videos of all kinds. It would not be wrong to say that girl dance videos are more popular among netizens and this seems to be the reason why many girls are now sharing their dance videos on social media.

There is no denying the fact that social media has now become a good source of earning instant fame and there are many dance videos which go viral within no time. These videos grab the attention of online users and the netizens shower love and appreciation on the talented dancers. Now, a hot and sexy dance video of a girl has gone viral on the social media and in the viral video the girl can be seen dancing on popular Bollywood song ‘Laila Main Laila’. The remixed version of the song is picturised on Bollywood star Sunny Leone.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, the girl is showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves which are captivating and energetic. Netizens are in awe of the sensuous dance moves of the girl who is a wearing a bold dress which is adding charm to the performance. The expressions of the girl are simply amazing.

The video was posted on YouTube by a subscriber named Kanishka Talent Hub few days ago and it has received over 1.4 million views so far.