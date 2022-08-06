Watch: Rollercoaster gets stuck 160 feet in the air with helpless ride-goers trapped inside

Photo: YouTube (Screengrab)

Rollercoaster rides are popular because they provide thrilling experience and boost adrenaline levels. Rollercoasters appear to be appealing among many people, especially thrill-seekers, as they allow riders to feel their own physical reactions to terror while still knowing, on some level, that they are generally safe, except in very rare circumstances.

While some people find pleasure in extreme sports, where danger and fear are quite real, this may not be the case for everyone. One such unusual occurrence happened in Madrid, Spain, when visitors to the Parque de Atracciones spent a day that was meant to be adventurous and exciting instead becoming trapped in a nightmare. As many passengers were left stuck vertically at the top of a rollercoaster, their visit quickly became terrible.

A video of the entire incident, which was caused by a rollercoaster malfunction at a theme park in Madrid, went viral. According to Spanish News Today, the event happened on August 4 at around 9.00 p.m. local time while people were riding the "Abismo" ride at the city's Parque de Atracciones.

Abismo, one of the world's "spectacular" rollercoasters, offers riders speeds of at least 105 kmph as it turns and sways and drops more than 50 m (160ft). The impressive, however, changed to scary on Wednesday when a technical issue held riders in the rollercoaster carriage, leaving visitors stranded at the top and staring up into the sky.

Weather conditions made things worse for riders because it was so hot in Madrid. For more than an hour, the theme park shut its doors around the passengers, leaving them in the uncomfortable situation. They were successfully removed from the ride after the problem was eventually fixed.

