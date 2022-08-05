Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

‘Congratulations, daddy,’ says toddler cheering for her father on his graduation ceremony in viral video

The cute father-daughter exchange was captured on camera and the viral video was shared many times across various social media platforms on internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

‘Congratulations, daddy,’ says toddler cheering for her father on his graduation ceremony in viral video
Instagram(@shivaeenalawade_)

Watching children dressed up for their graduation day is a big dream for all parents. It is exciting to see the parents’ eyes beam with happiness on one of the most memorable days of their child’s life. Have you ever thought about how a child would feel if they had to cheer their parents on graduation ceremony.

READ | 'Beer in, wear out': Heineken sneakers ready to give you 'high' heels

A toddler of Indian origin did just that for her father recently and the video has made many go ‘aww’! In a video that has now gone viral, a little girl could be seen cheering for her father as he graduated from his university. The video shows a young graduate Ashwini Nalawade walking on the stage to collect his degree and his little daughter very cutely interrupted by shouting "Congratulations, daddy".

The audience then burst into laughter. Ashwini responded by giving his daughter a flying kiss and saying, "I love you". The toddler then reciprocated her love for her father and shouted, "I love you, daddy".

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivaee (@shivaeenalawade_)

This cute exchange was captured on camera and has been shared many times on the Internet. Ashwini also shared the video on Instagram and penned a sweet note for his daughter. He wrote, "My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt ‘Being a father to my daughter’ is the biggest accomplishment and achievement for me. She is the world’s best daughter, but you know what people actually say, ‘LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE FATHER.’

 This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.