Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Dilli Ki Ladki' song, netizens ask 'lip-sync kaha hai'

New Delhi: Do you actually remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who gained attention after a video of her dancing to the popular Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar went viral last year. The 18-year-old girl is back in the spotlight after her fan page shared yet another viral video of Ayesha. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Tanzeel Khan's popular song 'Dilli Ki Ladki' and, without a wonder, it caused quite a stir on social media within a few hours of being posted.

In the Instagram video, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful outfit and lip-syncing to the song's opening lyrics.

Since it was shared two days ago, the video has been viewed over 47,000 times, and the number is still growing.

Netizens clearly loved the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Ye kesi lagti hai hogi sans filter," one user commented. "This isn't cool," one person said. "This is dope," said another. "Awwwww how cute," a third Instagram user commented.