Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Dilli Ki Ladki' song, netizens ask 'lip-sync kaha hai'

This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Tanzeel Khan's popular song 'Dilli Ki Ladki' and, without a wonder, it caused quite a stir on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Viral video: Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Dilli Ki Ladki' song, netizens ask 'lip-sync kaha hai'
screengrab

New Delhi: Do you actually remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who gained attention after a video of her dancing to the popular Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar went viral last year. The 18-year-old girl is back in the spotlight after her fan page shared yet another viral video of Ayesha. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Tanzeel Khan's popular song 'Dilli Ki Ladki' and, without a wonder, it caused quite a stir on social media within a few hours of being posted.

In the Instagram video, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful outfit and lip-syncing to the song's opening lyrics.

Since it was shared two days ago, the video has been viewed over 47,000 times, and the number is still growing.

Netizens clearly loved the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Ye kesi lagti hai hogi sans filter," one user commented. "This isn't cool," one person said. "This is dope," said another. "Awwwww how cute," a third Instagram user commented.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.