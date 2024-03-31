Viral video of Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam amid traffic motivates internet, watch

A viral video depicting a Zomato delivery driver studying for the UPSC exam amidst traffic chaos has captivated social media users.

In the midst of India's bustling traffic, where horns blare and chaos reigns, a scene of dedication and determination has captured the hearts of many. A video circulating on social media depicts a Zomato delivery driver engrossed in studying for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, showcasing a remarkable display of commitment to his aspirations.

After Watching this video, I Don't Think you Have any Other Motivation to Study Hard#UPSC #Motivation pic.twitter.com/BPykMKBsua — Ayussh Sanghi (@ayusshsanghi) March 29, 2024

Shared by Ayussh Sanghi on X, the video quickly gained traction, garnering over 67,000 views and close to 2,000 likes since its posting on March 29. In the footage, amidst a sea of vehicles awaiting a green signal, the Zomato delivery agent can be seen focused on his phone, diligently watching UPSC-related content.

The caption accompanying the post reads, "After watching this video, I don't think you have any other motivation to study hard," reflecting the sentiment of many viewers who found inspiration in the driver's unwavering pursuit of his goals.

Reactions flooded the comments section, with individuals expressing admiration for the driver's resilience. One commenter remarked, "Inspired and driven to excel, the path may be tough, but the reward – invaluable," encapsulating the admiration felt by many witnessing the driver's commitment.

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one viewer stating, "This video is so inspiring; it makes me want to work harder than ever before." Another emphasized the limitless nature of learning, noting, "Spotted a Zomato agent tuning into UPSC lessons amidst traffic chaos. A reminder that learning knows no bounds! Keep the curiosity alive, embrace new strategies, and grow from every experience. Let's evolve together!"

The viral video serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and determination prevalent among aspirants preparing for the rigorous UPSC exam. It underscores the notion that dedication knows no bounds, transcending the challenges of everyday life.