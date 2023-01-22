Viral video: Nepali girls dance energetically to Queen’s London Thumakda, internet says 'vibe hai'

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to kill your boredom, we've got a super delightful clip for you. So, a video of a group of dancers from Nepal dancing to the iconic song from 'Queen' namely London Thumakda has gone insanely viral on the internet. Shared on Instagram, the performance by the group has been declared fabulous by social media users. The video is shared on Instagram by a page named @thewingsofficial_ and it has amassed a whopping 1 million views.

In the now-viral video, the group of dancers can be seen enthusiastically grooving to London Thumakda song. Their killer moves drew applause and cheers from netizens, and you might end up watching them groove on repeat. They displayed impressive steps and danced with such enthusiasm that will gonna surely win your heart.

After being shared online, the video received 11 million views. Instagram users were impressed, and the comments section was flooded with people praising the group.

Take a look at some of the responses below:

According to one commenter on Instagram, "Beautiful Dance This song and dance are both fantastic." "You guyrs are so good" said another. "I was hooting for them from here," a third person wrote. "Awesome- keep the joy in your heart," a fourth Twitter user commented.