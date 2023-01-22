Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nepali girls dance energetically to Queen’s London Thumakda, internet says 'vibe hai'

So, a video of a group of dancers from Nepal dancing to the iconic song from 'Queen' namely London Thumakda has gone insanely viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Viral video: Nepali girls dance energetically to Queen’s London Thumakda, internet says 'vibe hai'
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to kill your boredom, we've got a super delightful clip for you. So, a video of a group of dancers from Nepal dancing to the iconic song from 'Queen' namely London Thumakda has gone insanely viral on the internet.  Shared on Instagram, the performance by the group has been declared fabulous by social media users. The video is shared on Instagram by a page named @thewingsofficial_ and it has amassed a whopping 1 million views.

In the now-viral video, the group of dancers can be seen enthusiastically grooving to London Thumakda song. Their killer moves drew applause and cheers from netizens, and you might end up watching them groove on repeat.  They displayed impressive steps and danced with such enthusiasm that will gonna surely win your heart.

After being shared online, the video received 11 million views. Instagram users were impressed, and the comments section was flooded with people praising the group.

Take a look at some of the responses below:
According to one commenter on Instagram, "Beautiful Dance This song and dance are both fantastic." "You guyrs are so good" said another. "I was hooting for them from here," a third person wrote. "Awesome- keep the joy in your heart," a fourth Twitter user commented.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.