Viral video: Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, internet reacts

A viral Instagram video depicts a man dangerously navigating traffic on a busy road while using his mobile phone.

In a jaw-dropping video that has taken Instagram by storm, a man's daring stunt on a busy road is raising concerns about safety and responsible behavior. Shared by Instagram user Mansor on January 24, the video has quickly amassed over 2.9 million views and is still gaining traction.

The footage captures the man lying on his bike, skillfully navigating through traffic using only his legs. What makes the stunt even more perilous is that he is engrossed in his mobile phone throughout the entire video, heightening the risk to his own life and those around him.

As the video unfolds, viewers witness the man narrowly avoiding a collision with a truck, showcasing a level of precision that has left many viewers both amazed and alarmed. The comments section of the video has become a hub for reactions and opinions from users who have weighed in on the risky behavior.

Among the comments, one user humorously remarked, "Bro is on autopilot," while another dubbed the man an "Ultra pro max rider." A third commenter jokingly linked the stunt to gaming culture, stating, "When PUBG is life," and a fourth quipped, "Bro used cheat codes."

The viral nature of the video has sparked discussions about the importance of road safety and responsible actions, with netizens expressing a mix of awe, concern, and humor.