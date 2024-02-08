Viral video: Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, internet reacts

Twitter
Headlines

Bollywood’s most successful director has 17 hits, first hit franchise; not Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani

Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

Meet man, son of poor immigrants who got job at Facebook at 23, was fired in 1 year, built Rs 664 crore firm in few days

Meet IFS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was…

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Balochistan blasts on eve of Pakistan elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Meet man who owns private jets, over 300 luxury cars, private army

Teams to play most ODI matches

10 superfoods to fulfil your vitamin A needs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, internet reacts

A viral Instagram video depicts a man dangerously navigating traffic on a busy road while using his mobile phone.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a jaw-dropping video that has taken Instagram by storm, a man's daring stunt on a busy road is raising concerns about safety and responsible behavior. Shared by Instagram user Mansor on January 24, the video has quickly amassed over 2.9 million views and is still gaining traction.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mansor (@mans.or8674)

The footage captures the man lying on his bike, skillfully navigating through traffic using only his legs. What makes the stunt even more perilous is that he is engrossed in his mobile phone throughout the entire video, heightening the risk to his own life and those around him.

As the video unfolds, viewers witness the man narrowly avoiding a collision with a truck, showcasing a level of precision that has left many viewers both amazed and alarmed. The comments section of the video has become a hub for reactions and opinions from users who have weighed in on the risky behavior.

Among the comments, one user humorously remarked, "Bro is on autopilot," while another dubbed the man an "Ultra pro max rider." A third commenter jokingly linked the stunt to gaming culture, stating, "When PUBG is life," and a fourth quipped, "Bro used cheat codes."

The viral nature of the video has sparked discussions about the importance of road safety and responsible actions, with netizens expressing a mix of awe, concern, and humor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE