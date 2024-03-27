Viral video: Kerala dance troupe's 'lungi dance' to Michael Jackson song wows internet, watch

Kerala's dance sensation, 74xmanavalans, has taken the internet by storm with their fusion of traditional attire and global music.

A dance troupe hailing from Kerala has recently captured the hearts of netizens worldwide with their captivating blend of traditional Indian attire and iconic international music. The group, famously known as 74xmanavalans, comprises the talented dancers Jeev, Vijeesh Vichu, Rakesh Rakku, and Taajju Rajil. Renowned for their distinct performances, they have soared to internet stardom by infusing the rich cultural essence of Kerala with the universal appeal of pop music.

Their choice of attire, the lungi or veshti, traditional garments prevalent in Kerala and other parts of India, adds a unique charm to their acts. Their viral videos feature the group gracefully dancing to legendary tunes such as Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and the Backstreet Boys' smash hit "Backstreets Back Alright."

These captivating performances not only spotlight their exceptional dance prowess but also showcase their innovative use of the lungi in their choreography. The videos swiftly made rounds across various social media platforms, including X, where they garnered widespread attention. Viewers were thoroughly impressed by the troupe's seamless integration of traditional and contemporary dance moves, resulting in an outpouring of admiration in the comments section.

One enthusiastic viewer expressed, "This is so good," while another commented, "This is next level." The overwhelming response underscores the universal appeal of 74xmanavalans' performances, which effortlessly bridge cultural boundaries while celebrating the vibrant spirit of Kerala's dance heritage.