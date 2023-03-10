Search icon
Viral video: Girl's jaw-dropping belly dance in hot green attire sets flame high on internet

So, a video of a girl performing an amazingly graceful belly dance while donning a sexy green outfit has gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Dances are always entertaining to watch. Many of us enjoy watching individuals and couples dominate the stage with their moves from the front row. And among these dances, there is always one that surprises people. Well, we all know the internet is full of videos of talented dancers, and one such woman's performance has piqued netizens' interest. So, a video of a girl performing an amazingly graceful belly dance while donning a sexy green outfit has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on YouTube by a woman named Ojasvi Verma and you won’t be able to stop watching it. 

With her captivating belly dance performance over the well-known song 'Mahiya Mahiya', Ojasvi brought magic to the video. The upbeat music playing in the backdrop was making her sway. You shouldn't skip her captivating performance because of her fluid movements.

Over 62,000 people watched her sizzling dance after the clip was posted online. The woman's graceful performance astounded online viewers, who praised her in the comments area. The comments section is flooded with words like "incredible," "hot," and "sultry"

Reactions:

One user commented, "You just killed it, girl. Another person added, "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi. One of my fvr8s belly performers," a third person responded. "This was incredible. Outstanding job, " a fourth person said. In addition, a lot of individuals used emoticons for fire and love in their comments. What do you think about this video?

