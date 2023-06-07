Viral video: Girl's dazzling dance to 'Raja Raja Kareja Mein Samaja' on crowded foot-over bridge divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Certainly, there are videos that leave us in awe and make us want to watch them repeatedly. The clip you mentioned featuring a girl dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Raja Raja Kareja Mein Samaja' at a crowded foot over bridge has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. This viral video, shared on Instagram by user @aliyamirja_dancer, has received over 87,000 likes, indicating its widespread appeal and the attention it has garnered.

In the video, the girl showcases her energetic dance moves, confidently grooving to the lively beats of the song. The fact that she is performing in front of many people at a busy foot-over bridge adds an element of surprise and uniqueness to the video. This unexpected setting and her uninhibited display of talent capture the attention of viewers, prompting various reactions.

Such videos often generate mixed responses from netizens. Some viewers may be impressed by the girl's confidence, skill, and ability to captivate an audience in a public space. They may appreciate her dedication to dance and applaud her for sharing her talent with others. On the other hand, some netizens might have differing opinions about dancing in public spaces or may express concerns about safety or inconvenience caused to others.

The viral video has indeed caused a stir on social media, with a wide range of reactions from netizens. While some users applauded the girl's killer dance moves and praised her courage, others expressed criticism and labeled her as "cringe." However, there were also many users who came to her defense, appreciating her ability to express herself through dance and praising her confidence.

Here are a few reactions to the video:

- One individual wrote, "Kya bat hai dance ka jaadu hai sar chad k bolega," which translates to "Wow, what a performance! The magic of dance will leave you speechless."

- Another user shared, "Maan gye guru, kya confidence hai," indicating their admiration for the girl's confidence and talent. The phrase "maan gye guru" roughly translates to "I bow down to you, master."

- A third comment read, "Bas itna confidence chaiye," meaning "I wish I had that much confidence."

- Additionally, a fourth individual expressed, "Amazing performance, and hats off to the cameraman."