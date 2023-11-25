Headlines

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, IMD predicts brief relief likely by next week

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 90% of MLAs got richer in 5 years, wealth of one rose by 1982%

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Deepika Padukone opens up on being trolled for overpricing of her skincare range: 'As far as you put your...'

Octopus miraculously changes colors to match objects it touches, viral video captivates internet

Players Kolkata Knight Riders may release ahead of IPL 2024 auction

10 most unhealthy foods

7 Bollywood blockbusters based on father-son relationship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on playing conman in Tatlubaaz, reveals most challenging part: 'Had to look...' | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

A heartwarming viral video is captivating viewers as it captures the special bond between an elderly woman and a dog.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the vast realm of delightful dog videos that captivate the hearts of viewers, a recent addition featuring an elderly woman and a charming beagle is stealing the spotlight. This heartwarming video showcases the tender moments shared between the senior woman and the peacefully napping canine on her lap.

The endearing footage, originally shared on Instagram by the page astroandnani, unfolds as the elderly woman offers comfort to the beagle, who seems to have faced a scolding from its pet parents. The video captures the woman gently petting the dog, showering it with affectionate words, reassuring the furry friend that it is indeed a good child. Meanwhile, the content beagle cozily sits on her lap, basking in the warmth of the love being bestowed upon it.

Shared just a few days ago on various social media platforms, the video has quickly gained traction, amassing over 32,000 likes and attracting a multitude of heartfelt comments.

Comments on the post reflect the collective sentiment of viewers who couldn't help but express their adoration for the touching scene:

One individual exclaimed, "Nani, even I want some of your love and blessings."

Another remarked, "This is truly wholesome."

A third shared, "So cute, so adorable."

Observing the evident understanding between the elderly woman and the beagle, a fourth commenter noted, "He understands everything that Nani says."

A fifth chimed in, "What a sweet Nani and what an adorable dog!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

Stay hydrated in one go with premium tumbler on Amazon

Keep your shoes protected and organised with best shoe bags on Amazon

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE