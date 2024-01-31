Viral video: Elderly man's hands-free Royal Enfield ride stuns internet, watch

A video of an elderly man riding a Royal Enfield Bullet hands-free in Patiala, Punjab, has gone viral on social media.

In a remarkable display of unconventional motorcycle riding, an elderly man has taken the internet by storm with a hands-free journey on a Royal Enfield Bullet through the streets of Patiala, Punjab. The video, originally shared on Instagram by Kannan Jain, quickly gained traction across various social media platforms, showcasing the man's unique riding style.

The unidentified rider, adorned in a turban and sunglasses, calmly sat on one side of the motorcycle with his hands neatly folded while effortlessly maneuvering through traffic. The footage, captured from a nearby car, revealed the Bullet gracefully navigating potential collisions, leaving viewers both amused and astonished.

The caption accompanying the video aptly sums up the sentiment: "It only happens in India."

Reactions to the video flooded in from netizens, expressing a range of emotions. Some were surprised by the unusual sight, while others couldn't help but wonder how the man managed to control the bike without changing gears. A touch of humor surfaced, with comments suggesting there might be no need for a Tesla in India.

Nevertheless, concerns were voiced regarding the safety of the daring feat. Some users pointed out the potential dangers and the risk of fatal injuries if anything were to go wrong during such an audacious ride.

One user expressed amusement, stating, "This is so funny." Another, taking a more serious tone, remarked, "This is very dangerous." Meanwhile, a third user echoed the sentiment captured in the video's caption, stating, "This can happen only in India."