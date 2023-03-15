Viral video: Devar-bhabhi 'shandar' dance performance on Sapna Choudhary’s 'Bahu Kale Ki' wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: In some ways, Indian weddings are similar to festivals in that people assemble to have fun, and the people who have the most fun are either jija-saali or bhabhi-devar ki jodi. The most recent video that has everyone swooning is of a Bhabhi-Devar duo dancing to Sapna Choudhary's song 'Bahu Kale Ki'. With their rocking movements, the brother-in-law and sister-in-law burn up the dance floor.

In the now-viral video, the duo of Bhabhi-Devar can be seen burning the dance floor together with their energetic dance moves. The brother-in-law was dressed in a formal suit, while the sister-in-law was wearing a beautiful traditional attire. The groom was astounded by how well the couple danced as were the visitors. The video is shared on Youtube by user named Sweta Singh with a caption that says, "Bhabhi Devar dance"



The video garnered more than 644,000 views and it created quite a hullabaloo on social media. Netizens couldn't get enough of the devar-bhabhi's energetic dance showcase. "Bas yahi majja aata hai..sab mil k raho yaar jindagi ka koi bharosa nhi...enjoy Karo jaise raho," one user commented. Another user remarked, "Ese Dever ji Bhi kisi kisi ko nasheeb hote h Dost Nice Dance."