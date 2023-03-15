Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Saami Saami in crowded train, netizens say 'peeche toh dekho'

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're acquainted with Instagram and various types of trending music in India, this viral dance video may not surprise you. Many people joined the Saami Saami music trend by dancing and nailing the hook steps. Mounika Yadav sang the following song, which appeared in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. This song, which featured actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, quickly got viral on social media. Now a video of a girl grooving to this peppy track in a crowded train has gone crazy viral on Instagram. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @sahkajal66. Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the girl showing her epic dance cool moves on the catchy song. The girl can be seen energetically dancing, and other fellow passengers around her are cheering for her. Her killer performance may make you want to get out of your seat to groove too.

Since being shared, the video has received nearly 6.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also accumulated close to 270,000 likes. The comments section is replete with words like “Amazing”, “awesome” and “superb”.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Red tshirt guy like.... Aapn shakht laude he har jagah nhi pighalte,” posted a user. “Wow nice appreciate,” commented another. “What a crazy perforamnce, loved it,” expressed a third. “Loved it,” wrote a fourth. Many people used heart emoticons to show their reactions to the dance video.