Viral video: China tests 'flying' cars using magnetic technology

Screen Grab

Cars that can take to the skies have, for a long time, been the stuff of science fiction. Overcoming this technical impossibility and creating one in reality has been attempted on several occasions. This hope may be a step closer to realisation, which might have far-reaching effects on how we travel, work, and live in the decades to come.

Also, READ: World’s most followed TikToker Khaby Lame earns more per post than annual salary of CEOs of many companies

A #maglev vehicle technology test saw a 2.8-tonne car float 35 millimeters above the road and run on a highway in #Jiangsu, east China. A permanent magnet array was installed for levitation. pic.twitter.com/7vWc8TvJpn — QinduoXu (@QinduoXu) September 12, 2022

Southwest Jiaotong University researchers in Chengdu, Sichuan province, reportedly tested passenger vehicles fitted with magnets to float 35 mm over a conductor rail on the road last week.

The experimental 2.8-ton vehicle uses maglev, which stands for magnetic levitation.

Over 11,600 people have seen the tweet, and it has been shared over 115 times and liked 293 times. In the post, a video s shows a vehicle seemingly floating above the track at various points throughout its drive.

Following the release of the video, Twitter users have been praising the technology's developers and expressing their awe. One user commented, "nice! Don't stop to work in diss direction!" Another commented, "I recall that I once made a very similar proposal for a science fair project ke bala form 4 and the teacher said it wouldn't work and I ended up not participating. Today electromagnetic propulsion is a reality."