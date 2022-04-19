Viral video: Bride slaps groom during jaimala ceremony in UP

Screengrab from the viral video

Wedding season has begun in India and several viral videos can be seen on social media these days from the marriage functions. One such video is going viral on the internet wherein a bride can be seen slapping the groom on the stage just before the jaimala ceremony.

According to reports, the incident happened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where hundreds of guests had arrived to attend the wedding.

The video shows the bride and groom standing on the wedding stage with garlands in their hands. But when the groom puts the garland over the bride, she slaps him twice on his face. The bride then stormed off the stage, leaving the guests shocked.

READ | Man in THIS city buys VIP number worth Rs 15 lakh for his Rs 70,000 scooty

Watch the viral video here:

Bride slaps groom twice, storms off stage in UttarPradesh Hamirpur pic.twitter.com/ux8EHXCatl April 19, 2022

As per reports, the wedding finally took place a little later after the local police and family members intervened to contain the situation. However, the actual reason for the bride slapping the groom cannot be ascertained.

READ | Meet 'chaiwali', an economics graduate who sets up tea stall in Bihar