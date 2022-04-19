Search icon
Viral video: Bride slaps groom during jaimala ceremony in UP

The incident took place on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

Wedding season has begun in India and several viral videos can be seen on social media these days from the marriage functions. One such video is going viral on the internet wherein a bride can be seen slapping the groom on the stage just before the jaimala ceremony.

According to reports, the incident happened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where hundreds of guests had arrived to attend the wedding.

The video shows the bride and groom standing on the wedding stage with garlands in their hands. But when the groom puts the garland over the bride, she slaps him twice on his face. The bride then stormed off the stage, leaving the guests shocked.

Watch the viral video here:

As per reports, the wedding finally took place a little later after the local police and family members intervened to contain the situation. However, the actual reason for the bride slapping the groom cannot be ascertained.

