Viral video: Boy grooves to 'Jehda Nasha' in crowded market and THIS happens next

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is full of hilarious content as social media often helps in discovering some multi-talented people that leave netizens in complete surprise. Like this video of a boy whose hilarious dance in the crowded market has taken the internet by storm. The boy in the clip is identified as Rohit Kumar and the video is shared on his official Instagram account. Take a look at this video, which may make you want to get up and shake a leg as well:

The clip opens to show Rohit standing in the crowded market. As the video goes on Rohit begins his hilarious dance performance on a hit Bollywood song namely 'Jehda Nasha' from 'An Action Hero' film. While dancing, he is about to hit a woman passing nearby but eventually nothing happens. The shortv segment will definitely make you laugh hard. "Chole bhature key shop Tera Nasha #dance #view #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reels #reel #follow #song" reads the video caption.

The video was shared on December 8. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 661,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens absolutely loved the clip and took to the comment section to share their hilarious reactions.



“Achi bat h dance krte ho reel bante ho.. thoda side mai banya kro public ko na preshan kro..!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aaj kal logo ko lgta hai viral hojayenge to famous dancer bnskte hai,” commented another. “Aaj mujhe visvash ho gaya bhai duniya me koi kam mumkin nahi bhai apko dil salute h,” posted a third. “Bhai bahut pitega tu ek din,” expressed a fourth. Many shared their reactions through laughing emoticons. A few also wrote “haha” to show their reactions.