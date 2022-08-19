Viral video: Autorickshaw takes foot overbridge to cross road, Twitter reacts

Twitter(@smileandraja)

Driving on roads which are crowded with lots of vehicles is surely a challenging task. The never-ending traffic often encourages people to devise strange means to reach their destination as early as possible. While its always best to remain patient on road, some people do odd things just for the sake of it. Recently, an auto rikshaw was spotted driving over a tall foot over bridge like it’s a normal thing to do.

The video of the auto crossing a highway by running over the footbridge has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are amused to see the auto driver adopting strange yet daring means to cross the road.

READ | Netizens share mixed responses after actor spots chicken in vegetarian food ordered via Swiggy

The video was shared on a Twitter account, named @smileandraja with the caption, “When Google Maps shows you to take the bridge”. It has already garnered more than 185.3k views and over 604 people have retweeted it on their Twitter handle.

According to a Twitterati, the vehicle could use the bridge because it was made to cross two villages on NH48 near Virar. Several others are not convinced with this argument.

Watch the viral video here:

When Google Maps shows you to take the bridge pic.twitter.com/JfyShdiPzS August 18, 2022

A Twitter user commented that Google Maps shouldn’t be trusted blindly. He wrote, “My personal experience and suggestion,while travelling far and wide don't trust Google maps blindly unless you wanna end up in really scary and sticky situations.”

Another one, named @yitzak82, said that Google Maps shouldn’t be blamed for this. He wrote, “Don’t blame google maps, its the auto driver breaking all rules to save a few bucks in the absence of any traffic police which is a common affair on all roads!!”

A third one gave details about where the bridge is by writing, “This bridge is after Virar Toll while going towards Manor, there was no way to cross the road for the villagers, so this was built, have seen bikes, scooters and rickshaws frequently using this bridge.”

Interestingly, a Twitter user said that he has seen this kind of bridge in Siliguri railway station where bikers, autorickshaw and common people use it to cross railway track.

What’s your take on this viral video?