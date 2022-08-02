Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

A volcano from above: Fascinating video captures moment of eruption, watch

A stunning top view of a volcano erupting can be seen in a video that has gone viral recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

A volcano from above: Fascinating video captures moment of eruption, watch
Photo: Twitter/@MorissaSchwartz

The internet is full of fascinating videos that capture some of nature's most undiscovered occurrences. Whether it's a mystical rainbow at Niagara Falls or a reverse waterfall in Karnataka. A stunning top view of a volcano erupting can be seen in a video that has gone viral recently.

 

 

The one-minute-long video captures volcano lava errupting in slow motion. A Twitter user name Morissa Schwartz shared this video with a caption that reads, "A volcano from above". Thus far, the viral video has recieved over 70 lakh views. One user commented, "What a nice stew'. While another wrote, "It's hypnotic". 

READ | Go First car narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel of IndiGo plane, video goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘Grave consequences’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: China warns US
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.