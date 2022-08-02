A volcano from above: Fascinating video captures moment of eruption, watch

Photo: Twitter/@MorissaSchwartz

The internet is full of fascinating videos that capture some of nature's most undiscovered occurrences. Whether it's a mystical rainbow at Niagara Falls or a reverse waterfall in Karnataka. A stunning top view of a volcano erupting can be seen in a video that has gone viral recently.

A volcano from above pic.twitter.comvDUvieMUdm Morissa Schwartz August 2, 2022

The one-minute-long video captures volcano lava errupting in slow motion. A Twitter user name Morissa Schwartz shared this video with a caption that reads, "A volcano from above". Thus far, the viral video has recieved over 70 lakh views. One user commented, "What a nice stew'. While another wrote, "It's hypnotic".

READ | Go First car narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel of IndiGo plane, video goes viral